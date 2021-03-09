Ghana@64: Our country will continue to experience monumental growth – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor is optimistic that Ghana will experience great strides in its developmental growth.

That, he said would be speedily achieved with good economic management, great leadership skills and the goodwill of the citizens.



His comments form part of his Independence Day message to Ghanaians during an exclusive interview with Atinka News’ Afia Kwarteng Asamani.



According to the former president, Ghana is a country whose initial name was premised on riches (GOLD COAST), as such, it gives all indication that the country is positioned for greater achievements.



He called on all Ghanaians to be supportive of the Government to enable the country to continue to experience monumental growth.



The “gentle giant” wished all Ghanaians a happy Independence Day.

Ghana’s 64th independence



President Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to come on board in the quest for the nation’s economic recovery.



Addressing the nation on the occasion of Ghana’s 64th-anniversary, President Akufo Addo noted that Ghana was taking steps to revitalize the economy, a process he said was hinged on the GHS 1 billion Ghana Cares Obatanpa programme.



He pointed out that this was aimed at transforming our economy, which is our main national priority.



This year’s Independence Day celebration was virtually held at the forecourt of the Jubilee house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.