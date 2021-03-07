Ghana@64: We must all step up and play significant roles – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Ghanaians to step up and play significant roles in the development of the country.

President Akufo-Addo, addressing the nation on the occasion of Ghana’s 64th-anniversary said “Sixty-four (64) years ago, we freed our nation, Ghana, from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism. We were the first nation, in colonial Africa, to gain our independence from the colonial power, and, thus, became the torchbearer of the struggle for the liberation of the African continent.



We must all step up and play significant roles in the development of Ghana, our motherland. Let us bequeath to our children, their children, and generations unborn a nation of hope and opportunity, not one of despair and retrogression. Happy 64th Independence Day Celebration to all of us, and may God bless us all and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong.”

This year’s Independence Day celebration was held virtually at the forecourt of the Jubilee house due to the pandemic.