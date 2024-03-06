News

3

Ghana@67: ‘Herr seniorman’ – Netizens react to Akufo-Addo's use of ‘Kweku Ananse’ as entry song

Presidents Arrival.png President Nana Addo's entry at the Independence Day parade grounds

Wed, 6 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Spectators and internet users have been left shocked at the choice of song for the president’s entry at the 67th Independence Day celebration held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Unlike earlier Independence Day celebrations where presidents made their entrance at parade grounds with patriotic songs, this year, event organizers decided to spice things up as they played Amerado’s hit single “Kweku Ananse” at the entry of President Nana Addo.

‘Kwaku Ananse’ encourages music lovers to be resolute and aim for their respective goals regardless of the number of times they fail or hit setbacks.

A section of netizens believe that the entry song is the president’s way of telling Ghanaians he is going to bounce back stronger respective of recent economic challenges.

Although surprised by the use of Amerado’s song as entry music for the president’s netizens were not enraged, rather they felt it was funny and ridiculous.

