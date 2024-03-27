Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals roll out 2024 MA Mujahid Ramadan Lectures

Dr. Adam Yunus delivering the lecture at Ho Technical University

The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) has kicked off its annual Ramadan lectures.

The lectures, dubbed the M.A. Mujahid Ramadan Lecturs entered its 26th edition this year under the auspices of GAMP's Dawah And Publications Committee.



For the 2024 edition, 4 lectures have been scheduled with two topics across three regions in a three-week timeframe.



The theme for this year is: SACRED GUIDANCE: UNVEILING THE SPIRITUAL DEPTH OF RAMADAN FASTING.



According to the Dawah Committee, in a statement available to GhanaWeb, the theme reflects the general sentiment and expectations that Muslims the world over are to exhibit during the blessed month.

It is instructive that Muslims across the world are united not only through acts of worship or the routines of Ramadan but are bound at the heart in seeking spiritual empowerment, the statement added.



Whether in the remote villages of Nadowli or in the street corners of Cairo or Damascus, even in the refugee tents of Gaza or Rafah, Muslims must endeavour to seek divine guidance which is at the heart of Ramadan.



Details of the lectures are as follows:



1st Topic: Exploring the Spiritual Essence of Ramadan Fasting: Unveiling the Quranic Guidance in Nurturing Spritual Growth

2nd Topic: Ensuring Peaceful Election and smooth Power Transition: An Islamic Approach to Upholding Stability and Unity



1st Venue: KNUST - ASHANTI Region, Speaker: Dr. Adam Yunus, Date: 16th March, 2024.



2nd Venue: Ho Technical University - VOLTA Region, Speaker: Mr. Awudu Damani, Date: 23rd March, 2024.



3rd Venue: UPSA - GREATER ACCRA Region, Speaker: Mr. Abdul Wahab Abubakar, Date: 30th March, 2024.

4th Venue: Alhaji Norga Mosque, Accra New Town 55 , Speaker: Dr. Shani Bashiru Date: 31st March, 2024.



The 1st topic is for the first and fourth lectures and the 2nd topic is for the second and third lectures.



Due to a last-minute glitch, the KNUST lecture had to be moved to TUBA MUSLIM COMMUNITY, the well-attended lecture was delivered by Dr. Adam Yunus at Tuba Islamic Senior High School Mosque on 17th March, 2024.



The next leg of the lectures was held at Ho Technical University Junior Common Room Conference Hall. It enjoyed maximum support from GMSA on campus. In attendance were the youth of Muslim communities near the university.

The final leg of the lectures will come off in sha Allah, this weekend at UPSA and Accra Newtown Alhaji Norga Masjid on Saturday, March 30, 2024, and Sunday, March 31, 2024 respectively.



The lectures commence at 10 am each day.



The general public especially Muslims in and around the host communities are cordially invited.



