Ghana Advocacy Group president honoured by U.S government

Mr. Agyemang Boakye receives his citation

The President of the Ghana Advocacy Group (GAG), Dr Kwame Agyemang Boakye Danquah has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the U.S President Volunteer Service Awards (PVSA).

The event was held at the Hilton Long Island in New York on December 2, 2022.



Prior to that he was awarded the Gold Medal Award under the same scheme.



The PVSA is a civil award bestowed by the President of the United States. It was founded by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation to recognise and acknowledge individuals, families and organisations within the American Society whose actions and services positively impact their communities and those around them.



Dr Danquah who is a Forensic Psychologist and Fraud Investigator was recognised for his role in spearheading change and impacting the lives of people in the Diaspora.



The Ghana Advocacy Group (GAG) is a think tank platform he founded for Ghanaians living in the Diaspora as well as those in Ghana.



Through GAG, Ghanaians in the Diaspora get to dialogue and engage on developmental issues facing the country and Africa as a whole.

Dr Danquah was instrumental in the implementation of the Year of Return, Ghana 2019, for Africans home and away.



He is the first Ghanaian in the United States to use pageantry to promote Ghana’s Culture and Tourism potential in the Diaspora.



He was presented the highest award given to a Ghanaian in the United States by Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith, former Ghana Ambassador to the US, for his outstanding work in promoting Ghana’s Culture and Tourism through media such as his online radio station, Ghana Tourist Coach Radio.



Also, in view of his outstanding service and dedication to his community, he was awarded an Executive Citation as a Men Impact Change 2018 Business and Legacy Building Honouree by the Mayor of the City of Baltimore.



An appreciation award was bestowed on Dr Danquah by the Friends of Aisha Braveboy Campaign Office this year for his commitment and continuous support of Honourable State Attorney Aisha Braveboy's campaign.



He is also a business magnate with companies in the Tourism, Health, Insurance, Media and Communication industries.

Speaking at the gala, Dr Danquah expressed his profound gratitude to the PVSA for the recognition of his hard work.



He said he is encouraged to continue to champion initiatives that bring about positive societal change and impact Ghana and the African continent.



The President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation was created by U.S President George W. Bush in January 2003 by executive order.



The PVSA is an annual event that takes place in the United States of America.



The awards gala was organised by Mac/Ban ARTS INC and this year’s honourees included Dr Ron Kenoly and Dr Michael K. Obeng. MD, FACS.