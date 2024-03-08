Ghana Air Force mourns soldier who died during Independence Day parade

The late Flight Sergeant (F/SGT) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred

The Ghana Air Force has expressed sorrow at the passing of one of its officers during the 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2024.

The officer whose name is given as Flight Sergeant (F/SGT) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred, reportedly fainted during the parade on March 6, 2024, and was rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital for treatment.



His condition worsened and unfortunately resulted in his death.



The Air Force, in a statement issued on Thursday, March 7, 2024, expressed sadness and condolences over the loss of F/SGT Armah, who was described as a hardworking, respectful, and professional airman.



“It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of Flight Sergeant (F/SGT) Armah Nii Okai Mensah Alfred. He was the supernumerary for the Air Force Male Contingent on parade during the 67th Independence Day Parade, which took place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre.



"The sad event occurred at the Koforidua Government Hospital, where he was receiving treatment after he collapsed during the 67th Independence Day Anniversary Parade. F/Sgt. Armah was a hardworking, respectful, and professional airman. He was diligent and highly proficient in his chosen career, and his absence would be sorely missed,” a part of the statement read.

The statement also said that a delegation led by the Chief Staff Officer, Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, visited the deceased's family on Thursday, March 7, 2024, to convey the news officially. His body was later received at the Air Force Base in Accra.



“We convey our deepest sympathies to all, especially the deceased family, and we entreat all to respect the privacy of the family of the late Senior Non-Commissioned Officer during this difficult period. Funeral announcements will be communicated later,” the statement added.



NW/DO



