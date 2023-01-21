Ghana Airforce honours Wing Commander Andy Mensah

Wing Commander Andy Mensah (left) receiving his award

Source: GNA

As part of efforts to recognise the contribution of retired officers of the Ghana Airforce, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Frank Hanson, Thursday, January 19, 2023, honoured Wing Commander Andy Mensah for his distinguished service to the Airforce.

A commemorative plaque was mounted in his honour at the forecourt of the Air Force Headquarters in Burma Camp, Accra.



The gesture is to encourage officers in active service to be diligent, selfless and committed to their duties.



Chief of Air Staff said the unveiling of the plaque at the historical monument was initiated to honour Officers and Airmen who had distinguished themselves in their service to the Air Force, saying their selfless and meritorious service could not be overlooked, therefore, the need to honour them whilst they were alive.



Wing Commander Mensah in expressing gratitude to the Ghana Air Force, admonished Officers, Airmen, Women and Defence Civilian Staff of the Ghana Air Force to pursue excellence in their professional careers.



A proud flying instructor of the country’s Airforce, Wing Commander Mensah’s contributions include the training of the late former President, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, former Chiefs of Air Staff Air Marshal Samson-Oje, Air-Vice Marshal Maxwell Mantsebi Tei Nagai and Squadron Leader Ebo-Bartels.



As a number one Squadron Operational Pilot, he flew single-engine aircraft with co-pilots at odd hours in challenging weather conditions on Medical Evacuations to recover patients from remote areas.

He was said to have landed and took off on the perilous short airstrips of Nandom, Yendi, Wa and Navrongo in the Northern Regions and Ho in the Volta Region, with virtually no navigation aids and minimum air traffic communications.



Wing Commander Mensah also undertook some developmental projects within the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



They include the remodelling of the entire aircraft parking areas and environs at the Accra Air Force Base, training of GAF Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers and assisting the Ghana Armed Forces in the reconfiguration of the GAF Fokker 27 aircraft in line with the standards and procedures of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.



He was also a member of the first overseas operational detachment of six pilots and two Air Traffic Officers to be deployed to help stabilise the Eastern Katangese Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo then ruled by the late General Mobutu Sese Seko.



He also established and fully equipped the Air Force Base Computer Centre, and remodelled and equipped the Emergency Unit of the 37 Military Hospital.