'Ghana Airlines' to start operations by June or July – Transport Minister

Ghana has been without a national airline since 2010

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has disclosed that ‘Ghana Airlines’ will become operational between June or July this year.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing held in Accra last week, the sector minister noted that the airline will operate as a national carrier on the back of a decision to award Ashanti Airlines and its operational and financial partner, Zotus Group, a tender to start business operations.



“I think the government took a decision to join the private sector to make sure that we have a national carrier. So far, I can tell you that the proponents have done so well.



“The regulator [GCAA] had to make sure that it is well branded. And they have satisfied all the requirements and they will soon launch their logo. My information from them is that by the end of May, they will start selling their ticket and by June/July we will see Ghana Airlines, flying in the sky,” the minister added.



Since the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004 and the subsequent collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010, Ghana has been without a national airline for international flight operations.



Despite the signing of several MoUs with Ethiopian Airlines and EgyptAir, moves to re-establish a national carrier hit a snag and this led to the establishment of a new committee to vet all proposals under the former Aviation Ministry, which is now being run by the Ministry of Transport.

With years in the works to establish a new national carrier, the government of Ghana finally selected 'Ghana Airlines' as the name for the new home-based carrier.



Ahead of the selection, names such as Akwaaba Airlines, Black Star Airlines, and Kente Airlines were mooted as part of the efforts to get a suitable name that will reflect Ghana’s culture and boost the enterprise.



Ashanti Airlines, which is owned by business moguls, Osei Kwame Despite and his partner, Dr. Ernest Ofori-Sarpong have secured its Air Carrier License (ACL) and are seeking to complete the issuance of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) which authorizes an operator to undertake specified commercial air transport operations.



Zotus Group Inc. in the United Kingdom has also been selected to become the financial and operational partner of Ashanti Airlines with the Government of Ghana having its shares.



