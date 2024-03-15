Ghana Airports Company suspends proposed US$20 round-trip passenger fee

The Kotoka International Airport in Accra | File photo

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) will not proceed with a proposed US$20 charge for round-trip passenger tickets.

The Minority in Parliament raised the issue earlier this week with the sector minister summoned to address concerns over the charge the caucus deemed illegal.



In a terse statement dated March 14, GACL said "discussions surrounding the fee were ongoing with relevant stakeholders," but that it suspended the move for now but could revisit it in the future.



Find below the full statement



PRESS STATEMENT



PROPOSED $20 CHARGE ON ALL-ROUND TRIP TICKETS



Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has noted with concern the recent news concerning a charge of $20 on all round-trip airline tickets.

GACL wishes to place on record that deliberations were ongoing with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) and the Board of Airline Representatives Ghana in consultation with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and further meetings had been scheduled in respect of the matter.



In the circumstance, GACL has taken a decision to put on hold all discussions on this. In the future, if and when a decision is reached, IATA will communicate same to all stakeholders.



The general public is advised to take note.



MANAGEMENT



MARCH 14, 2024