Ghana Ally Forum Commends National Security Ministry's intervention, calls for comprehensive investigations

Albert Kan-Dapaah is the Minister of National Security

Source: Famous Kwesi Kuadugah

The Ghana Ally Forum (GAF) extends its commendation to the Ministry of National Security, under the leadership of Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, for their prudent decision to halt the planned demonstration by the Fixing the Country Movement at the Cantonments office of former President, John Dramani Mahama. This intervention, grounded in security considerations, exemplifies responsible governance and prioritization of national peace.

Acknowledging the shift in strategy:



We also, acknowledge the recent announcement by Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Convener of the Fixing the Country Movement, regarding the indefinite suspension of their demonstration and their intention to rather seek the Office of the Special Prosecutor's intervention in the Airbus saga. We view this as a positive step towards employing legal and constitutional avenues for addressing national issues.



Call for Owusu Bempah to consider a broader investigative scope:



While the Airbus issue remains a matter of public interest, we urge the Fixing the Country Movement and Owusu Bempah to not limit their advocacy to this single issue. In the spirit of fairness and comprehensive accountability, we propose that their campaign also includes other significant matters that have raised public concern under the current NPP administration since 2017. These include, but are not limited to:



The excavator scandal: Involving the disappearance of hundreds of excavators seized from illegal mining sites, raising questions about enforcement and corruption in the mining sector.



Allegations of corruption in COVID-19 PPE procurement: Concerns over the transparency and fairness in the procurement of personal protective equipment and relief items during the pandemic.

Controversies in government contract awards: Potential conflicts of interest and lack of transparency in the awarding of government contracts.



Management of National Oil and Gas Resources: Issues surrounding the allocation, use, and revenue management from national oil and gas resources.



Banking sector crisis: The handling of the banking sector cleanup, which led to the collapse of several banks and financial institutions, affecting thousands of customers and employees.



PDS scandal: The Power Distribution Services Ghana scandal involving allegations of fraudulent guarantees in the energy sector.



KelniGVG contract: Concerns over the $89 million contract with KelniGVG for telecommunications traffic monitoring, raising issues of the procurement process and value for money.



Agyapa Royalties deal:Allegations of lack of transparency and potential conflict of interest in the Agyapa Mineral Royalties Limited deal.

COVID-19 fund management: Questions regarding the allocation and utilization of funds raised to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Allegations of judicial corruption: Reports and accusations of corruption within the judiciary, undermining the rule of law and public trust.



Galamsey (Illegal mining) operations: Ongoing issues with illegal mining, including environmental damage and enforcement of regulations.



Public sector corruption allegations: Various allegations of corruption within different levels of the public sector, affecting service delivery and public trust.



By addressing these issues, the Fixing the Country Movement can demonstrate a commitment to comprehensive accountability and transparency, transcending partisan politics for the betterment of Ghana.



To Ghana Police: The irony in authorizing the protest:

We still find it imperative to address the role the Ghana Police Service played in earlier granting permission for the needless demonstration. As the guardians of peace and order, it is profoundly disconcerting to witness the very institution entrusted with our safety and stability inadvertently paving the way for potential chaos and political unrest. The irony is stark and troubling: the police, expected to be the bastion of right and order, appeared poised to enable actions that could have spiraled into confrontation and anarchy at the office of former President John Mahama.



Such a course would not only have threatened the peace at John Mahama’s office but risked escalating into broader national security concerns. We urge the Police Service to introspect and realign with its core mission of impartiality and protection for all citizens, ensuring that their actions do not contradict the very principles they are sworn to uphold.



A call for non-partisan accountability:



We believe that the pursuit of accountability and transparency should transcend political affiliations. It is in the best interest of our nation that all matters of public concern, regardless of the administration under which they occurred, are thoroughly investigated, and addressed.



The Ghana Ally Forum remains committed to supporting lawful, peaceful, and constructive approaches to national issues. We stand with all Ghanaians in the quest for a just, transparent, and accountable governance system.



We recognize that the path to a truly democratic and fair society is not easy, nor is it the responsibility of a single group or individual. It requires the collective effort of all Ghanaians, united in the vision of a nation where the rule of law prevails, and where every citizen's rights and dignity are respected.

As we move forward, the Ghana Ally Forum will continue to monitor, advocate, and participate in activities that align with our core values of democracy and good governance. We remain vigilant and ready to support any action that contributes positively to the political, social, and economic fabric of Ghana.



Together, let us work towards a future where justice, equity, and peace are not just ideals, but realities that every Ghanaian experiences in their daily lives. Our commitment is unwavering, and our resolve is stronger than ever. For a just, transparent, and accountable Ghana, we stand united.