Ghana Armed Forces appeals for support for 37 Military Hospital

37 Military Hospital

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has appealed to corporate bodies and individual well-wishers to support operations of the 37 Military Hospital.

This is because it is a major hospital that serves thousands of military personnel, their families and the general populace.



Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), made the appeal at the commissioning of the Warrant Officers’ (WOs) Ward at the Hospital.



He said medical delivery was one of the key corporate social responsibilities of GAF to the public, making it appropriate for the Hospital to be kept in the best shape to deliver best healthcare services to its wide range of clientele.



The CDS described the 37 Military Hospital as the national emergency hospital, with about 70 per cent of its clientele being civilians.



He said the Hospital bore about 20 per cent of the total case load of COVID-19 in the country, which underscored its importance to the healthcare delivery system.



The commissioning of the Ward, Vice Admiral Amoama said, marked an important milestone in the quest to promote healthcare for uniformed personnel.

“As the past Chairman of the Military Hospital’s Advisory Board, I have watched with great admiration the steady growth of the Hospital, which has gradually become the preferred choice and first point of call for all and sundry,” he said.



Vice Admiral Amoama said the Military High Command recognised the pivotal role of the WOs at various levels towards the effective Command and Administration of GAF, therefore, the Ward had been carved out for the warrant officers, both serving and retired, to receive the requisite healthcare at the Hospital.



“It is the intention of the Military High Command to add up to the facility in the near future to be able to expand the scope of special care for various categories across the rank and file,” he said.



He commended the Director General of Medical Services and the leadership and staff of the Hospital for embracing the project and taking prompt action to operationalise it.



The Ward was named after Ex-Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) James Cole for his extraordinary commitment to service during his work in the GAF, and also to inspire other service personnel to work hard.



The late CWO Cole, former Forces Sergeant Major, was recruited into the Ghana Army on 21st July 1964.

He distinguished himself in all appointments throughout his career and was identified as the most qualified to hold the appointment as the Second Forces Sergeant Major of GAF in 1997.



With skill and tact, he was well cut out as an effective link between the Officer Corps and Soldiers.



In recognition of his dedicated service to the nation, CWO Cole was decorated with the Member of the Order of the Volta (Military Division) in 2007 and was honourably discharged from GAF on December 29, 2009.



Mrs Theresa Cole, wife of CWO Cole, who received a citation on his behalf, expressed excitement about the event and thanked all the military officers for honouring her late husband.