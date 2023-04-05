Ghana Armed Forces cautions against fraudulent recruitment adverts

Some officers of the Ghana Armed Forces

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the general public against patronage of fraudulent recruitment and enlistment online exercises.

According to the Armed Forces, they have monitored an internet link falsely advertising the 2023/2024 recruitment and were cautioning the general public to desist from patronizing the exercise as was being circulated on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp and Facebook.



“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has monitored a fraudulent internet link advertising GAF 2023/2024 recruitment. GAF wishes to caution the general public to desist from patronizing this fraudulent link (https://recruitmentfile.net/gaf.recuitment/), which is being circulated on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp and Facebook.



“GAF wishes also to state that it is not conducting any enlistment or recruitment at this material time, and has not advertised such for the year 2023/2024. The public and persons interested in joining GAF should stick to the certified and official channels that GAF uses in announcing recruitment and enlistment exercises; that is the national dailies (Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times),” a statement from the GAF said.



The statement added that the alleged recruitment scammers are being hunted down with the assistance of other security services, and anyone caught would be punished severely in accordance with the law.



“GAF further states that in conjunction with other security services, such unscrupulous persons engaged in fraudulent activities are continuously being tracked down and those arrested will be dealt with severely according to the law,” the statement added.





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











AM/SARA