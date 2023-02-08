Ghana Army fences Burma Camp, Bundase, Afienya, other lands after encroachers steal 70%

Ghana Armed Forces logo

If you thought it was only your land as a private developer that was under threat, well, reports suggest the Ghana Armed Forces is facing the same problem from encroachers and has decided to fence off all its lands to stop the stealing.

The military is lamenting, for example, that Burma Camp has lost more than 70% of its residual land from the colonial era to date, according to a presentation by Lieutenant Colonel Albert Tekyi, Deputy Director, Engineering Services of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).



GAF has therefore commenced procedures to properly secure all of its lands to protect them from constant encroachment, by constructing block-work fencing, perimeter roads, boundary establishments, and chain-link perimeter demarcations in all garrisons, per the Ghana Peace Journal.



Already, checks at Burma Camps show the project is far advanced, with the entire camp now walled all the way to the Soshowul Clinic Bus Terminal around the traffic light going towards the Giffard Road GOIL Filling Station—a total of more than 14 kilometers of wall is expected to be constructed.

The same is being done across the country to secure all strategic military lands from encroachment.



Although the walling has already started, as seen in Burma Camp, it was only recently launched after the work had started.



Making a presentation at a sod-cutting event on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Lieutenant Colonel Albert Tekyi, Deputy Director, Engineering Services, GAF, said the lands acquired during the pre-colonial era have seen a lot of encroachment; an example being Burma Camp, which had a total area of 7000m², is now left with a residual area of 2000 m².