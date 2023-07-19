Ghana Association of Las Vegas commemorates all-white induction event, welcomes new executives

The new executives of the Association being inducted into leadership

Source: Ghana Assoc of Las Vegas

The Ghana Association of Las Vegas, a vibrant community of African professionals boasting a membership of 3000, joyfully announces the resounding success of its recent All-White Induction Event held on July 1st.

The evening was an enchanting affair, uniting distinguished guests and esteemed members in celebration of Ghanaian culture and solidarity.



The event soared to new heights with mesmerizing performances by renowned Ghanaian international artist, Wutah Kobby, whose captivating music set the dance floor ablaze and stirred the hearts of all attendees.



Dr. Cyclopia Anakwa, the esteemed Chief of Culture for the Ghana Association of Las Vegas, also treated the audience to a captivating display of Ghanaian culture, leaving everyone in awe of the rich heritage and traditions of Ghana.



The pinnacle of the evening was the induction ceremony, where the new leaders of the Ghana Association of Las Vegas were honored for their unwavering dedication and commitment to the community.



Each inductee received a stunning 14k gold adinkra symbol necklace, symbolizing the unity and strength that binds them together. The newly inducted president, Edmond Sarpong, was also bestowed with the association's prestigious sword, a symbol of leadership and responsibility.



The distinguished individuals newly inducted into leadership are as follows:



• President: Mr. Edmond Sarpong

• First Lady: Mrs. Esther Sarpong



• Chief of Staff: Mr. Isaac Kofi Appiah



• Vice President: Mrs. Afia Nyarko-Boone



• Chief of Cultural Affairs: Dr. Cyclopea Anakwa



• Treasurer: Mr. Peter Buabeng



• Organization Secretary: Mr. Peter Andrews Eshun



• Head of Entertainment: Mr. Abrantie Yaw Fosu

For more information about the Ghana Association of Las Vegas, and to view photos from the induction ceremony, please visit our website at www.ghanalasvegas.org. For inquiries, reach out to us via email at contact@ghanalasvegas.org or call +17258954020.



















About Ghana Association of Las Vegas:



The Ghana Association of Las Vegas is a dynamic community of African professionals and Ghanaian nationals residing in Las Vegas, committed to fostering unity, cultural appreciation, and empowerment. With over 3000 members, the association strives to create a platform in Las Vegas and beyond, celebrating Ghanaian heritage while making positive contributions to the local Nevada community.















































