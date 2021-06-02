Ghana Association of Writers touch kids at the King Jesus Charity home

GAW donated learning materials to children of the King Jesus Charity Home

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) Saturday held a reading clinic and donated learning materials to children of the King Jesus Charity Home at Boadi in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

The Ashanti regional Chair of GAW; Bernard Elikem Buachi explained that the branch has for the past two years set her sights on dealing with literacy issues within various orphanages in the region.



“We know people donate a lot of things to these charity times but GAW is interested in meeting them at the point of our mandate hence the organization of reading clinics and donation of learning materials to them” he explained and recounted that a similar thing has been done with the Remar Children’s Home at Pataase and similar events planned with other homes for the near future.



The GAW Team that visited the orphanage included various professionals drawn from the medical, Banking, journalism, performing arts and wellness fields. These professionals also interacted with the kids about their professions and encouraged them to study to become successful adults in future.



The GAW chairman observed that many of the children were bright and appealed to various organizations and individuals to help provide scholarship opportunities for them.

He was grateful to the management of Mizpah school who he found out was helping some of the kids with scholarships and called on others in the field to emulate their example.



Mr. Buachi also appealed to the public to sponsor the Association’s activities to enable them touch the lives of many underprivileged kids.



He was full of praise for the managers and workers of the home for the great work they were doing.