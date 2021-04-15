Ghana Atomic Energy Commission warns public about fake recruitment e-Vouchers

Logo of Ghana Atomic Energy Commission

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) has asked the public to disregard information circulating on social media and short message service (SMS) about the sale of the Commission’s recruitment e-vouchers.

A statement issued by Sheila Frimpong, Director, Commercialisation and Communication Directorate, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the information was false and should be completely disregarded.



The sale of e-Vouchers is said to be taking place at the GCB’s Head Office or by dialling *718*1# on mobile phones by some unscrupulous individuals.



"The Commission, however, wishes to state that its vacancies and/or recruitments are always announced or published on its website and in the National Dailies," the statement said.

Additionally, all payments for application forms of such vacancies and/or recruitments are made at the cash office at the secretariat of the Commission, it added.



The Commission advised the public to be wary of such fraudsters and should report such persons to the Ghana Police Service.



"Anyone, who pays money to such unscrupulous individuals, does so at his/her own risk," the statement said.