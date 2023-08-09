Ghana Bar Association is the most useless association in Ghana – Listowel Kusi Poku

Executive Director of Good Governance Advocacy Group, Listowell Nana Kusi Poku

The Executive Director of Good Governance Advocacy Group, Listowel Nana Kusi Poku, has slammed the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over its silence on happening in the country under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, the association which is supposed to be advocating to ensure the right legal procedures are followed in the country has gone quiet as the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is weaponizing the legal system to silence its critics.



Speaking in an interview on Accra FM on August 7, 2023, Kusi Poku described the Bar Association as the most useless association in the country.



“I think the bar association is a very useless institution in Ghana, as far as our democracy is concerned. No matter which lawyers are involved in that institution I see it as a very bogus institution and it has not lived up to its expectation.



“We must all know the purpose of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and its definition and its definition would tell every Ghanaian that it is the most useless association institution in this country," he said.



He added that "In fact, the ‘Mortuary Men Association of Ghana’ are more important than that institution; the ‘Gutter Boys’ Association of Ghana is more important than the GBA".

The executive director accused the GBA of being partial because it was vocal and quick to criticise the John Dramani Mahama administration.



Watch the interview below:







BAI/OGB





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







