‘Ghana Beyond Aid is now begging for a bill not to be signed’ - Henry Osei Akoto teases

Leading Member of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has passed a subtle criticism at the president for delaying in giving assent to the Anti-LGBT+ Bill to make it law.

He explained that the delay is due to the president's fear of the international communities.



According to him, the government is contradicting its own vision of building a self-reliant and prosperous nation by succumbing to the pressure of foreign donors who oppose the bill.



This comes after the finance ministry warned that the country stands at risk of losing a $300 million loan from the World Bank and other international partners should the president sign the bill into law.



The bill, which was passed by parliament on February 28, 2024, according to the ministry, could have negative repercussions on the economy if it is not assented to by the president.



But in a post on X, Henry Osei Akoto wrote, “Ghana beyond aid is now begging for a bill not to be signed into law so they can beg for money, wow!”



President Akufo-Addo said in 2019 that his government would do all in its power to implement a Ghana Beyond Aid.

“The over-arching vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid is neither mere rhetoric nor political gimmickry,” he stated.



Seven years down the line, the country is unable to boast of successfully implementing the policy, as it was described by the president.



