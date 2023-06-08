Ghana, Bulgaria sign protocol for cooperation

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong and Yanko Vasilev Yordanov signing the agreement

The volume of trade between Ghana and Bulgaria has increased over 140 percent in recent years with the balance of trade in favour of Ghana.

This was revealed when the two countries renewed their commitment to deepen relations for the mutual benefit of their peoples at a signing ceremony on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 to mark the commencement of a protocol for the establishment of bilateral consultations between the two countries.



The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong signed for the Republic of Ghana whilst the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Ghana, Yanko Vasilev Yordanov signed for Bulgaria.



Ampratwum-Sarpong noted that the signing of the protocol would provide an opportunity for both countries to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as agriculture, manufacturing, education, health, technology, and energy among others.



He cited Ghana’s investor-friendly environment and emphasised the need to increase trade volumes between the two countries. He therefore took the opportunity to invite Bulgarian investors to explore business opportunities in Ghana.

Ampratwum-Sarpong also expressed appreciation to the Bulgarian Government for continually cooperating with Ghana in the field of education through the award of training programmes for Ghanaian nationals to study Medicine, Tourism, Journalism, and International Relations in Bulgaria and called for further cooperation particularly in the fields of Agriculture, Engineering and Information Communication Technology (ICT) which were pivotal to the development of the country.



For his part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Ghana, Yanko Vasilev Yordanov, extended appreciation to the Government of Ghana for cooperating with Bulgaria at the bilateral and multilateral levels.



He expressed his country’s readiness to commence political consultations with Ghana. He also looked forward to deepening cooperation with Ghana in the areas of education and agriculture and indicated that Bulgarian agricultural universities were ready to collaborate with their Ghanaian counterparts through knowledge sharing to promote the development of the agricultural sector of Ghana.