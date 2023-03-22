Ghana Card: NIA starts printing over 500,000 backlog after blank card shortage

The NIA says it will make the cards available for collection at its district and regional offices

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it has commenced the printing of some 541,529 cards being the backlog of applications since July 2022.

The backlog was occasioned by challenges with the supply of blank cards due to indebtedness.



The NIA says it has begun clearing the backlog following the payment of GH₵100 million to its suppliers by the Ministry of Finance.



“The National Identification Authority (NIA) wishes to inform the general public that on Saturday, 18th March 2023, it commenced the expedited printing of the backlog of 541,529 records accumulated since July 2022. The backlog arose from shortage of blank cards due to financial challenges.



“Preparatory works for the expedited printing started on Wednesday, 15th March 2023 and included the configuration of printers, print servers and laminators, as well as the deployment of additional staff from NIA’s Regional and District offices to augment the staff capacity at the Head Office.

The commencement of the expedited printing follows the payment of GH¢100 million by the Government of Ghana (GoG) to CalBank PLC, which then caused the release of a quantity of blank cards to NIA on Tuesday 14th March 2023. The printing of the blank cards is expected to last for 11 days, ending on 29th March 202,” the NIA said in a statement dated March 21, 2023.



The Authority added that the printed cards at the end of the exercise will be made available at its region and district offices nationwide for pickup.



“At the end of the exercise, NIA will make the cards available at its Regional and District Offices nationwide and announce to the public when the persons who registered for the cards since July 2022 should go to their respective NIA offices for the cards to be issued to them,” the NIA.



