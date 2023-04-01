30
Ghana Card for voter registration: Parliament 'rejects' EC's draft CI

Parliament Mid Year Budget .png Ghana's parliament

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament has unanimously rejected the draft Bill of new Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2023.

The controversial Constitutional Instrument (CI) from the Electoral Commission (EC) was seeking to make the Ghana Card the only identification document to be used for voter registration.

At today’s sitting, the first deputy Speaker in presenting the report of the committee of the whole on behalf of the speaker said the house should “officially communicate to the EC of this decision for favourable consideration before finalization and presentation to parliament for passage into law.

“The special budget in its report recommended to parliament to hold a meeting with the EC and NIA in other to advance on the new CI and for the two institutions to give assurance to the house with the concerns addressed during the briefing.

“...after deliberations and the responses by the Electoral Commission, the committee chaired by you came to this conclusion, the committee accordingly summit to the house its draft Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2023 and related matters for consideration and adoption. The committee further urges the House to officially communicate to the EC of this decision for favourable consideration before finalization and presentation to parliament for passage into law,” he added.

