Ghana Card mop-up registration ends today in Accra

The NIA began the mop-up registration in Accra on Monday, 24 August 2020

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that the mop-up registration exercise for the Greater Accra Region will end today, 8 September 2020.

The NIA began the mop-up registration in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, 24 August 2020.



The Authority, however, noted that although the mop-up registration will end today, the “issuance of printed cards will continue at all registration centres till Friday, 11th September 2020.”



It, therefore, advised “Applicants who have not received their Ghana Cards” to go for them during the period.



The NIA also entreated all “qualified Ghanaians who have still not registered” to do so before the mop-up ends today.



The exercise is targeted at persons aged 15 and above who could not be registered for the Ghana card during the mass registration exercise.

The NIA conducted a similar exercise from Sunday, 2 August to Sunday, 16 August 2020 in the Oti, Volta and Ashanti Regions.



Also, the mop-up exercise for the Ahafo, Bono East and Bono regions will take place from Thursday, 27 August to Friday, 11 September 2020.



That of the Ahafo, Bono East and Bono Regions is scheduled to run from Thursday, 20 August to Friday, 4 September 2020.



The Authority began the mass registration of Ghanaians for the Ghana card in 2019.

