Ghana Card registration stalled due to electricity debt in Kpando

Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah

Member of Parliament for Kpando Constituency, Della Sowah has raised concerns over the stalling of Ghana Card registration in her constituency.

According to her, the workers in charge of the registration process are unable to register Ghana Cards due to their inability to pay the electricity bill in the sum of Five thousand Ghana cedis, at the registration center.



She called on the government to put in efforts to ensure that the production daily is increased from 10 to the number feasible to meet the SIM registration deadline.



“…Ghana Card registration in my constituency has stalled due to the inability to pay the electricity bill. They haven’t worked for the past five months, so no registration is going on because they owe a bill of GHC 5000.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Communication, Ursula Ekuful Owusu, has revealed that there are a total of 42,451,296 SIMs including newly registered ones in Ghana's system.



However, as of February 9, 2023, only 33,793,132 have completed stage 1 of the registration while 8,68,164 are yet to link their Ghana Cards to their SIMs.



YNA/WA