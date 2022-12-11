Ghana Card will be used for voting soon – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged Ghanaians who have not acquired the country’s National Identification Card (the Ghana Card), to get one as soon as possible.

According to her, persons who have deliberately decided not to acquire the Ghana Card are doing so at their own peril because soon, the Ghana Card will be used for Ghana’s national elections.



Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Owusu-Ekuful berated the leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), whom she accused of urging Ghanaians not to register for the Ghana Card.



“When we were registering for the national card, NDC members urged Ghanaians not to register for the card, saying they had boycotted it.



“Some have registered, but some are determined, those who call themselves the stubborn academy, that whatever be the case, they are not going to register for the card.



“We don’t need the Ghana Card for only SIM registration. God willing, when it comes to even voting, there will be no need for us to go and form queues to do another registration for voters’ identification cards. They (the Electoral Commission of Ghana) will go for the data from the National Identification Authority,” he said.

