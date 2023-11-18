Ghana Catholic Bishops break silence on current economic hardship

Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has spoken out about the intensifying economic challenges facing the country, deeming them excessively burdensome for citizens.

In a communiqué released after its annual plenary assembly held in Sunyani, Bono Region, from November 6-18, 2023, the Catholic Bishops urged the government to redouble its efforts in stabilizing the economy and steering it toward a more favourable trajectory.



According to citinewsroom.com, the communiqué acknowledged the impact of the current global economic crisis on Ghana's economic growth and appreciated the government's efforts in addressing the crisis.



However, it expressed concern that the country's economic management had fallen short, leading to the resorting to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The Conference emphasized the unbearable nature of the current economic hardships on Ghanaians and called for urgent measures to bring relief.



“We acknowledge the current global economic crisis, which has affected the growth of the economy of our country. We also appreciate the effort that government has made so far to handle the impact of the crisis on Ghanaians. It is however true that, we as a country have not been able to manage our economy well. This has contributed to the current economic woes in which we find ourselves. We have had to resort again to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The current economic hardships are becoming unbearable for Ghanaians. We call on government to take urgent steps to stabilize the economy to bring relief to many Ghanaians who have to bear with the current difficulties.”



The Catholic Bishops also advocated for the government to adopt the right approach in policy implementation, reduce its size, minimize waste, promote the common good, and review and eliminate abuses related to benefits outlined in Article 71 of the Constitution of Ghana.



