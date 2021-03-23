Ghana Chamber of Mines supports Maamobi General Hospital

The Chamber of Mines has donated a generator to the Maamobi General Hospital

The Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) has donated a generator to the Maamobi General Hospital in the Ayawaso North Municipality in Accra.

The 100 KVA-generator, estimated at GH¢147,0000, is meant to augment the power supply to the hospital and improve quality healthcare delivery.



The President of the Chamber, Mr. Eric Asubonteng, who presented the generator set to the Management of the Maamobi General Hospital, said the donation formed part of a public-spirited programme to support hospitals across the country.



He said the generator would provide reliable power to the hospital and improve health services to residents in the Municipality.



"Lack of regular power supply can put the lives of women in labour and new-born babies at risk," Mr Asubonteng said.



The President said the GCM would bear the cost of servicing the generator for one year at an estimated cost of GH¢45,000.

Mr. Asubonteng pledged the continued commitment of the mining industry to supporting quality healthcare delivery, adding that the industry spent GHc11.5 million to support the testing of COVID-19 cases.



Mr. Asubonteng commended the staff of the Maamobi General Hospital for the role to improve healthcare and the wellbeing of the people living in the Municipality and the citizens in general.



Receiving the Generator, the Medical Superintendent of the Maamobi General Hospital, Dr. Dorcas Olga Anfu Okine commended the GCM for the support to the hospital.



She said the hospital went through challenging times due to unstable power supply, which negatively affected service delivery at the laboratory, theatre, maternal ward, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.



"The days of staff using rechargeable lamps and mobile phone torch when the national grid goes off and our old generator is unable to provide power due to its obsolete state is currently over," she said.

Dr. Okine said because of the erratic power supply, the hospital had to refer cases it could handle to other hospitals.



The Deputy Director in charge of Administration at the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate, Dr. Dery Lucio said the Maamobi General Hospital was critical to healthcare delivery due to its strategic location.



He said the hospital served many women and vulnerable people in society.



Dr. Dery said it was usually a difficult moment for doctors when during a medical procedure, the power suddenly went off at the hospital, adding the generator would address that challenge.