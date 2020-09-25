Ghana Civil Service is public friendly – Chief Director

The Open Day provided the opportunity for clients of the various Ministries

G. J. Brocke, Chief Director, Office of the Head of Civil Service, has stated that the Civil Service is public friendly and offers timely well tailored services to its various clients.

He urged Ghanaians to engage the services of the ministries to appreciate the effectiveness and efficiency of government’s machinery.



He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after visiting the ministries’ enclave in Accra to observe “Open Day exhibitions” as part of activities to mark this year’s Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) Week celebrations.



The celebration is on the theme: “Civil Service and Private Sector Synergy – A National Development Imperative.”



He said the Open Day provided the opportunity for clients of the various Ministries visit their premises to observe their activities and to appreciate their contribution to all sectors of the national economy and related activities.



The Director said unlike before, the ministries and services of government had reformed and advanced in their deliveries with the advent of technology.

He said he was impressed with the exhibitions of some ministries which included the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, The Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Environment (MESTI), Science, Technology and Innovation and Ministry of Transport.



Mr Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director, Renewable and Nuclear Energy, Ministry of Energy, said the ministry aimed at providing home solar systems to off-grid communities, adding that the provision of only five street lights to such communities could enhance their livelihood significantly.



He said thieves and vandals posed a big challenge to the sustenance and maintenance of public street lighting systems and to minimize that the introduction of solar street lights with power source tied to the national grade was being done.



The Ministry had on display Solar Power System, Manual Special Gas Stove, potable solar lamps amongst others.



Mrs Mabel Sagoe, Acting Chief Director, Ministry of Transport, took the team through some of the ministries’ projects which included 12 coastal landing sites from Axim to Keta.

She said the ministry had taken delivery of fifty new buses, the New bulk Jetty Port Project in Tema, host of Ghana’s biggest harbour, and its collaborations with the Regional Maritime University amongst other projects.



Mr Bismark Bless Nyardri, Assistant Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said the Ministry had the “Help of Hope Centre” which was the primary channel through where complaints, grievances or problems about Social Protection programmes were lodged.



He said the help line could be reached by calling a toll-free number 0800 800 800 or 0800 900 900, by SMS 8020 or by sending email to spd@mogcsp.gov.gh.



Mr Nasir Ahmed Yartey, Head Public Relations, MESTI, introduced the Director and his team to the operations of the Sound Metre used for checking noise pollution, The Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) machine used to sample poisonous gases and an Air Pollution Sampler for checking air quality.