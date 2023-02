Ghana Cylinder Company CEO explains why she resigned

Frances Awurabena Asiam (Left), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (right)

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), Frances Awurabena Asiam, has stated the reason behind her resignation.

Speaking in an Asempa FM interview, on Friday, February 24, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Awurabena Asiam said that she resigned because the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), was meddling in her work.



According to her, the GCMCL had partnered with another government agency for its ongoing expansion project but the minister has unilaterally decided to bring in another agency in place of the government agency.



Awurabena Asiam added that she had a huge fight with Dr Opoku Prempeh over his decision at a retreat over the weekend and warned that she will resign if the move happens.



“We decided to expand the company and because we do have the means for the expansion another company which is totally state-owned agreed to help us with it. The company was going to take over by acquisition so that our workforce will be saved and we have already acquired the land needed for this expansion.



“… the minister does not want that state agency to acquire the company, he wants another state agency to. And I also don’t agree so I have resigned. NAPO should take the company,” he said in Twi.



“He is telling me that he is the one who appoints and disappoints and so, I have also decided to resign. I have worked so hard to make sure the company does not collapse and now that something good is coming out of it, they want to take over. I don’t think he (NAPO) is even fit to be a vice president,” she added.

Asiam also refuted a letter by the Office of the President, which was signed by the Executive Secretary of the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, indicating that she was fired on February 21, 2023.



She said that she sent her letter of resignation first to the Vice President and Chief of Staff before the said letter was produced.



In her resignation letter which was sighted by GhanaWeb, Awurabena Asiam expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve in her position since 2017.



“Frances Awurabena Asiam, in all humility and respect, wish to inform you of my resignation as the Chief Executive of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL).



“I thank you for having the confidence in me to appoint and reappoint me from 2017. I wish the Government well in all its future endeavours,” parts of the resignation letter read.



IB/DA