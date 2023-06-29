1
Ghana Deluxe Group launches giveaway for Ghanaians ahead of 2023 Ghana Party in the Park

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In celebration of the upcoming Ghana Party in the Park event scheduled for July this year, the Ghana Deluxe Group, in collaboration with Aphro Spirit and Akwaaba UK, has announced an exciting giveaway exclusively for Ghanaians residing in the UK.

The promotion aims to enhance the festivities surrounding the event and provide an opportunity for lucky winners to receive fantastic prizes.

Participants in the giveaway stand a chance to win £500 in cash, an exclusive package from Aphro, and complimentary tickets to the highly anticipated Ghana Party in the Park event. To enter, individuals must follow a simple set of rules outlined by the organizers. The promotion and giveaway will run until July 7th, 2023, allowing participants ample time to participate and potentially win these coveted prizes.

Ghana Party in the Park is widely regarded as the largest gathering of Ghanaians in the UK and serves as a remarkable platform for establishing and strengthening cultural connections. The event offers attendees a firsthand experience of Ghana's rich cultural heritage and promises a grandeur celebration. Renowned Ghanaian artists such as R2bees, Medikal, Samini VIP, and many more are set to grace the stage with captivating performances, ensuring an unforgettable musical experience for all.

As part of the event, Coastline Spirits, the official importer of Ghana's award-winning premium spirit, will be showcasing Aphro Palm Spirit. Attendees will have the opportunity to savor drinks crafted from this indigenous Ghanaian brand, adding an authentic touch to the celebration. Furthermore, a wide range of Ghanaian culinary delights will be available, allowing Ghanaian patrons to relish the tastes and flavors of their homeland.

The Ghana Party in the Park is not only a celebration of Ghanaian culture but also an occasion for the Ghanaian community in the UK to come together, network, and forge stronger bonds. With the added excitement of the giveaway, this year's event promises to be an extraordinary experience for all attendees.

