Ghana, El Salvador sign MoU to establish diplomatic ties

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Source: Dzifa Hukporti, Contributor

Ghana and El Salvador have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who signed on behalf of Ghana at the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA, stressed the importance of collaboration between Ghana and El Salvador.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey also held bilateral meetings with her colleague foreign ministers from Bangladesh, St. Lucia, Namibia, Bahamas, Maldives, and Tonga.



She appealed to the foreign ministers to convince investors in their respective countries to explore investment opportunities in Ghana to advance international trade and investment among the countries.





The 78th United Nations General Assembly high-level week started on Monday, September 18, 2023, and will end on September 22, 2023.



This year’s UNGA is on the theme: "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.