Ghana Embassy, USA, launches enhanced passport, visa platform

The new and enhanced online application system the embassy said will expand their capabilities

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington D.C, USA, on Thursday, April 8, 2021.started the implementation of a new user-friendly and fully integrated visa and passport application system

As part of measures to provide improved passport and visa services to clients.



The new and enhanced online application system the embassy said will expand their capabilities and allow them to provide efficient and faster services to clients throughout the United States.



Announcing in a statement, the embassy noted that other beneficial features that clients will enjoy include;



· 24/7 application system,



· Progress updates on submitted applications through SMS and emails,

· Online live chat support, and



· Structured appointment system to accommodate in-person application submission when the options become available.



“Persons who submitted their applications prior to the launch will not be impacted by the changes,” the statement said.



It added that new clients should follow the new guidelines and submit their applications on the website;www.ghanaembassydc.org.



The visa and passport fees, however, remain unchanged.