Ghana Embassy in Liberia holds mentorship programme for John Kofi Asmah United Methodist High School

A group picture of the speakers and some students who attended the programme

Source: Michael Kwabla Dzamesi, Contributor

The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Monrovia, Liberia, held a mentorship programme at the residence of the Head of Mission, Ambassador Kingsford Amoako, on March 29, 2024, for the final-year students of John Kofi Asmah United Methodist High School in West Point, a predominantly fishing community in Monrovia’s District 7.

The two-hour programme entailed motivational sessions by seven (7) speakers, including the South African Ambassador to the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Prof. Iquabal Jhazbhay; Consul-General of the Republic of Belgium to Liberia, Mr. Wael Hariz; Country Manager of Catholic Relief Services, Ms. Abena Amedormey; CEO of Karish Eye Care-Liberia, Dr. Catherine Gaisie; Country Manager for Groupe Nduom Liberia and Manager of Kendeja Resort, Mr. Ambrose Houphouet; President of the Ghanaian Professionals Association, Mr. Eric Ellington Agyedenah; and Mr. George Idun-Sam, a specialist consultant in Liberia.



In his open remarks, Ambassador Amoako intimated that children represented the key to the success of any country and charged the students to use the opportunity they were being provided with by the Embassy and its benefactors to perform very well in the upcoming West Africa Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE) to make Liberia and West Africa proud.



Making further remarks, Ambassador Kingsford Amoako emphasized that the students should endeavour to make excellent grades to enable them to qualify for scholarships and support from benevolent donors.



He told them that textbooks for their courses would be provided by himself and the inspirational speakers, adding that extra classes had also been paid for to ensure their success in the upcoming WASSCE examinations. He cautioned the students to be mindful of what they post on social media because it can hinder them from attaining opportunities in the future.



The South African Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Prof. Iquabal Jhazbhay, who spoke after Ambassador Amoako, touched on the importance of education in all aspects of life.

He cited Nelson Mandela’s statement that “education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world.”.



He, therefore, advised the students that in order to excel in their upcoming WASSCE examinations, they should exercise patience, discipline, and hard work.



On his part, the Consul General of Belgium in Liberia, Mr. Wael Hariz, who is also the Managing Director of Royal Hotel, stated that future success is not determined by where someone is located but rather by their actions and decisions. He encouraged the students to see education as the key to a bright future, adding that with perseverance and resilience, they can achieve their goals in life.



Speaking about setting standards, Dr. Catherine S. Gaisie called on the students to strive for greater heights and advised them to choose careers that they have a passion for.



The President of the Ghanaian Professional Association in Liberia, Mr. Eric Ellington Agyedenah, charged students to show determination and discipline, as these values can enable them to achieve good grades.

Furthermore, the Country Manager of Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in Liberia, Abena Amedormey, explained that students believing in themselves was the most important thing, not the negative comments from society.



She urged the students to prepare very well for the WASSCE examination and desist from spending undue hours on social media.



George Idun-Sam, a specialist consultant, stated that the students should pursue courses that would secure them good jobs in the future and encouraged them to learn international languages, such as French.



The CEO of Kendeja Resorts and Country Manager for Groupe Nduom, Ambrose



Houphouet told the students to take their studies seriously, urging them not to forget to seek God's favour to be assured of a successful future.

The students were presented with textbooks by Ambassador Kingsford Amoako in the company of the South African Ambassador, CEO of Kendeja Resorts, and the Consul General of Belgium.



The principal of John Kofi Asmah United Methodist High School, Rev. Jame Fogbeh, received the items on behalf of the school.



Ambassador Amoako acknowledged the generous financial contributions of H.E Prof.



Iquabal Jhazbhay, Mr. Wael Hariz, Mr. Ambrose Houphouet, and staff of the Ghana Embassy.



George Idun-Sam of the Ghanaian Professionals group also pledged a scholarship

opportunity for teachers.