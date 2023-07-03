Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA announces winners

Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor

The highly anticipated Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA (#GEAUSA23) took place on July 1st, 2023, at the prestigious Merking Hall, Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

This year marked the 5th edition of the annual award show, which recognises the most hardworking entertainers in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event brought together the Ghanaian and African communities in the diaspora and celebrated entertainers from Ghana.



The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA is thrilled to announce the deserving winners



in their respective categories. Here are the remarkable talents who emerged



victorious at #GEAUSA23:



Best Music Act Male - Stonebwoy



Best Music Act Female - Sista Afia



Best Music Group - Keche



Discovery of the Year - DJay



Producer of the Year Music - MoG beats



Best Gospel Act Gh - Perez Music

Best Record Label - Lynx Music



Entrepreneur of the Year - Shaxi



Best Entertainment Blog - Ameyaw Debrah



Best Comedy Act - MadeInGhana



Best Music Video Director - Skyface



Best Movie Act - Gloria Sarfo



Best radio personality Male - Andy Dosty



Best radio personality female - Naa Adjeley Doku



Best TV Personality - Nana Ama McBrown



Best Dj Act Ghana (Dj Rab Bakari Memorial award) - Dj Vyrusky

Best Hypeman/ MC - Berima Sean Bisa



Best Entertainment Tv Show - Daterush



Best Entertainment Radio Show - Daybreak Hitz



Best Tv/radio Producer of the Year - Mr. Haglah



Best Photographer - Manuel Photography



Best Youtuber/Vlogger - Kwadwo Sheldon



Best Dance act - Endurance



Best Sports Personality - Kudus Mohammed



Best African Entertainer - Burna Boy



Best Stylist - FreeTheYouth

Entertainer of the Year - BlackSherrif



Best Album - Black Sherif (The Villian I never was)



Best Music Act Gh/USA - 6fo



Best Gospel Act Gh/USA - Fritz Oakley



Best Diaspora Act - Jeremiah Asiamah



Best Dj Act Gh/USA - Dj Big TBee



Best Africa Dj USA - Dj Prince



Best Online radio/Tv show - Adinkra Radio



Best event Promoter Gh/USA - AK24



Best Gh/Canada act - Quabena Maphia

Ghana/USA MC - MC Flipman



Entertainer of the Year Gh/USA - Naana Donkor Arthur



Discovery of the Year Gh/USA - Ebo



Event sponsor of the Year - Hisense



These remarkable individuals and entities have demonstrated exceptional talent and contributed significantly to the entertainment industry. The Ghana Entertainment Awards USA extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding achievements.



The #GEAUSA23 was a resounding success, showcasing the rich talents and vibrant entertainment scene in Ghana, Africa, and the Diaspora. The event wouldn't have been possible without the support of our esteemed event sponsor, Biegya Gin



Bitters.