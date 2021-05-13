Ghana-Ethiopia must conclude on proposed agreement for strategic partnership - Ayorkor Botchwey

Ayorkor Botchwey received credentials of Ethiopian Ambassador-designate

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has raised concerns on the need for Ghana and Ethiopia to conclude and sign the proposed Agreement for Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

This, she believes will offer the framework required to increase cooperation between Ghana and Ethiopia.



The foreign minister made this statement when the Ambassador-designate of Ethiopia to Ghana, Hadera Abera Admasu presented open letters to her office in Accra on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



Speaking at the short ceremony, Ghana's foreign minister underscored the benefit both countries will enjoy from a Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership.



"Let us conclude and sign the proposed Agreement for Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the two countries since it offers the framework required to increase cooperation between Ghana and Ethiopia".



She added that the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries largely led to the formation of the predecessor of the African Union (AU), the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

On the bilateral relations between the two countries, she assured Hadera Abera Admassu of the Ministry’s willingness to support efforts at strengthening existing ties between Ghana and Ethiopia.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey stated, “given Hadera Abera Admassu’s extensive professional experience, his appointment offers an opportunity for the two countries to cooperate in the field of intelligence gathering and sharing as well as in the training of intelligence officials to help combat terrorism and related security threats.”



She acknowledged with gratitude the relentless and strong support the Government of Ethiopia gave Ghana in the successful bid for the hosting of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and emphasize the need for the two countries to take advantage of the AfCFTA to boost trade between them.



The foreign minister further extended Ghana Government’s sincere appreciation to the Ethiopian Government for its cooperation and support for the sod-cutting ceremony of Ghana’s Chancery building in Addis Ababa during the African Union (AU) Summit in February 2020.