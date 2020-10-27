Ghana Garden, Flower show goes virtual

File Photo: Flowers on display

Strategic Communications Africa Limited, (Stratcomm Africa) organizers of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) will this year hold the event virtually.

The virtual event will stream live from November 4 to November 8, 2020, on the show’s website, www.stratcomm-africa.com/gfs/.



This year’s event is on the theme: “Live the Change,” focusing on promoting more eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyles.



A statement issued in Accra by the Company said visitors had 24/7 access to the virtual exhibitor booths of some of Ghana’s best green-related businesses, with a fresh twist to the fun and competitions the Show is known for.



The Show is a flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and an initiative of the communications powerhouse, Stratcomm Africa.



It mobilises garden and flower enthusiasts, environmentalists and stakeholders from private and public sectors, local and international, to contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals through the promotion of a “Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier and more beautiful Ghana.”



The statement said Ms. Charlotte Osei, UN International Elections Commissioner and former Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, a well-acknowledged garden enthusiast and a leading member of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, would be the Special Guest of Honour for the opening ceremony of the Show and would formally open the Show.

Other guest speakers at the opening ceremony will include Professor Daniel Bruce Sarpong, Dean of the School of Agriculture, University of Ghana, Legon, Madam Shani Cooper- Zubida, Ambassador of Israel to Ghana and Mr Ron Strikker, Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana.



The rest would be; Whinihin Jemide, of the Nigerian Garden and Flower Show, and Rosemary Kimunya of the Kenya Flower Festival.



They will deliver goodwill messages at the opening ceremony.



The statement said the 2020 Ghana and Garden Flower Show features a new series called “Nurture 2 Bloom,” designed by Stratcomm Africa and delivered in partnership with Invest in Africa (IIA) and the MasterCard Foundation.



“Nurture 2 Bloom” will feature a panel of some of Ghana’s top female leaders to discuss the unique value that women bring to the workplace and to society at large through their nurturing capabilities.



Papa Kwaku Osei, Head of Communications Stratcomm Africa, says “Through this virtual show, the movement continues to communicate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna and amazing green innovations to the world at large.”

He said Stratcomm Africa was delighted to be working with the movement to promote the noble cause, using their award-winning skills in environmental communication.



“The COVID-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity for an even wider global participation in the Show and greater exposure for exhibitors,” Mr Osei said.



Ms Esther Cobbah, the Convenor of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, Founder of Stratcomm Africa, said: “The advisory board of the movement is pleased with preparations toward this year’s virtual Show.”



”We encourage all Ghanaians to take up the wonderful exposure the Show provides to a lifestyle that is beneficial not only to individuals but to the larger society,” she said.



Ms Cobbah said “With our partners from Nigeria and Kenya linking up, we will also be connecting Africa through Gardens and Flowers. Together we promote a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, and Wealthier more Beautiful Africa.”