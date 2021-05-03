Ghana Gas Company to institute a literacy programme in Western Region

Mr Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Head of Corporate Communication of Ghana Gas Company

Ghana Gas Company Limited is to institute a literacy programme dubbed "Turn a Page", in the Western Region to enhance the reading and writing skills of pupils in public schools.

The programme, which is to enhance the reading and writing skills of basic one to six pupils in public schools would be available to about 30 public schools in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



Mr Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Head of Corporate Communication of Ghana Gas Company, who made this known during a press conference in Takoradi said it was the vision of Ghana Gas to build a solid educational foundation for pupils in their catchment areas.



He said the project was part of the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards their host communities, adding "CSR is key in Ghana Gas operations, the company is always ready to give back to society".



Mr Owusu-Bempah said in all about 27,430 pupils would initially benefit from the project, adding that it would be extended to the rest of the country in the near future.



He said about 30,000 reading and writing materials would be provided for the beneficiary Schools, "it is our aim to get the foundation right".



The Head of Communication said a committee would be set to critically study the project and that relevant stakeholders, including the Ghana Education Service, Ghana Library Board, National Commission for Civic Education, Chiefs and Queen mothers and Heads of schools would be involved in the planning and implementation of the project.

He said the headteachers of the beneficiary schools would be given the needed training to enhance supervision and safekeeping of the materials.



Mr Owusu-Bempah said there would also be a project branding, where celebrities would be used as ambassadors to create the needed awareness on the project.



Touching on the provision of gas and the recent power outages in some parts of the country, Mr Bempeh said Ghana Gas was producing enough gas to enhance power generation.



"Ghana Gas is flowing gas consistently for power generation, we have more than enough gas for power generation, what is happening currently is not dumsor, Grico and ECG are just doing some maintenance works."



According to him, the company provides ECG with more than 250 million cubic feet of gas daily, adding that Atuabo and Aboadze plants were producing enough gas, while Karpower was also operational.