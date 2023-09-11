Ghana Gas boss Dr. Ben Asante honoured by NUGS

Dr Ben K. D. Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company Dr. Ben Asante was honoured by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) over the weekend.

He won the Educational Leadership Award for student support and Ghana Gas’s contributions to education across the country.



The night saw dignitaries including the Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, and other government officials also honoured at the Ghana Education Awards of the National Union of Students (NUGS).



The Ghana Gas Chief Executive Officer, who has played a key role in Ghana’s energy sector with the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, was honoured for his role played in the educational sector across the nation.

The latest award adds up to the many received by the oil and gas expert.



His outfit also picked the Non-Educational Agency Award 2023 for supporting education within Ghana.



Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum was awarded the Educational Leadership Award for visionary leadership, Dr. Michael Boakye-Yiadom, Educational Leadership Award for Transformative Education, Dr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of the Year (Student Support and Innovation) while Student Loan Trust Fund received the Educational Financing Agency of the Year Award.