Ghana Gas constructs FIFA standard astro-turf for Tamale Central

File Photo

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

The Ghana National Gas Company has commissioned a FIFA-standardized Astro-turf to improve football and other sporting activities for young men and women in the Tamale Central Municipality of the Northern Region.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, expressed gratitude to Ghana Gas for the provision of the modern Astro-turf in his constituency.



The former minister of state was full of praise for every individual who contributed in one way or the other to making sure that the long-awaited Tamale Central Astro-turf, constructed by Blaze Investment, becomes a reality.



“Our profound gratitude and thanks go to the CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr. Ben Asante, to the entire team of staff and management of Ghana Gas, to the contractor, who constructed this modern edifice,” he stated.



“I also want to thank the community and thank the mayor and the regional minister. They were very instrumental in ensuring that this project becomes a reality.”



He was quick to say that the Astro-turf should not be politicized since it belongs to young men and women, especially those who have a strong interest in playing football and other sporting activities in the municipality.

“This is not a political Astro-turf. This Astro-turf is for everybody particularly young men and women and most importantly, our youth who have an interest in playing football and engaged in other sporting activities.



“The difference between this Astro-turf and many other Astro-turfs I have seen is that this is one of the biggest. It is enough to play even a premiership match because of the size in terms of length and breadth,” he reiterated.



The Astro-turf will not only be used for sports activities but other recreational ceremonies in the municipality.



The turf boasts of floodlights, fencing, inner perimeter, coaches’ bench with a well-constructed drainage system.





The committee set up to ensure the turf is well maintained interacted with other stakeholders and managers to ensure the edifice is maintained very well.



Mayor of Tamale Central Salifu Sule said the Astro-turf is a testament to what the community can achieve when the government, corporations and the entire community come together with a shared vision.



“As we gather here today to commission the Astro-turf, which is generously financed by Ghana Gas Company, we stand on a new era, where the dreams, the aspirations of our youth and community members find a fertile land to progress,” he stated.



Ghana National Gas as a company continues to provide assistance in the area of sports, education, health, water and sanitation as well as supporting the communities across the country.



