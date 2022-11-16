1
Ghana Gas constructs ultra-modern toilet facility at NASS

Ghana Gas NASS The opening of the ultra-modern toilet facility

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited over the weekend handed over a 24-seater one-storey ultra-modern toilet facility to Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS).

The ceremony coincided with the 50th-anniversary celebration of the school.

The gas company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) team represented Chief Executive Officer Dr Ben KD Asante to hand over the facility.

The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo, led dignitaries to commission the facility.

There was also a short ceremony to refurbish the boys’ dormitory.

The project was handed to Estek Vision Company as contractors.

It is expected to completed within six months.

