Ghana Gas hands over rehabilitated Tolon Senior High Girls’ dormitory

The project was funded by Ghana Gas

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

The Ghana National Gas Limited Company has commissioned and handed over the rehabilitated Tolon Senior High School Girls dormitory after fire gutted the 12-unit block last year.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, following an investigation, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Fire Service, ADOII Hudu Baba, revealed that there was an electric heater plugged in one of the dormitories which they suspect could have caused the fire.



This led to the closure of the school for the school authorities to re-accommodate the girls.



The fire destroyed school uniforms, chop boxes, mattresses, and books among other learning materials belonging to the students.



Ghana Gas quickly responded and rehabilitated the Tolon Senior High School Girls Dormitory.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Director General of Education in the Northern Region, Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, commended the gas company for taking upon itself to rehabilitate and hand over the dormitory to Tolon Senior High School within a short possible time.

“We all recall what happened about a year ago here, the day when the school’s girl dormitory was burnt to ashes. Management of education in the district, the DCE, the District Director of Education and the Headmaster, Ahmed Yussif, and other stakeholders in consultation with the Regional Director of Education and His Royal Highness Naa-Yab Tolon Naa and the Member of Parliament for the area, Habib Iddrisu, took a decision to ensure that what happened did not affect quality of education.”



He added: “And so a decision was reached to ensure that the girls who were affected were taken care of.”



"Some boys were asked to move from their dormitory to a different place in order to make way for the girls who were affected, leading to affect class work.”



Tolon Senior High School is among the schools that have qualified for the National Science and Math quiz despite these difficulties faced by the school.



“Together with the headmaster and the staff have worked through thick and thin to ensure that they qualify for this year’s national quiz competitions. Tolon Senior High School will represent the whole region at this year’s National quiz competitions.”

He commended the school authorities.



The Tolon District Chief Executive, Fusenini Salifu Issifu Moshie, was quick to commend the gas company for taking the responsibility to re-accommodate the Tolon Senior High School Girls Dormitory.



According to him, the aid could not have come in any good time other than which the rehabilitated the girls dormitory was refurbished, adding the school needs more assistance with more infrastructural facilities.



“This great gesture by Ghana Gas has left an indelible mark on the minds of the school. We’ll never forget the great honor done us and we’re most grateful.”



He appealed, "The school currently needs a dining hall and a water supply.”

He also revealed, “The 19th May, 2022 [disaster] brought the darkest day in the history of Tolon Senior High School and Tolon district as a whole. The school witnessed a power outbreak which engulfed the two storey Girls dormitory.



“The girls dormitory was built by the former president J.A Kufuor to complement the existing structure of school and to reverse the double track system to make the free senior high school a reality.”



Emmanuel Asafo-Adjei, a Senior Officer at the Community Relations Department of Ghana Gas, charged the authorities to take good care of the girls' dormitory.



He emphasised Ghana Gas’s commitment to provide assistance and support in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation and sports within the communities across the country.