Ghana German Centre trains 26 youth in ICT

Some youth at the ICT training

The Ghana German Centre has organised a training in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) to equip 26 youths with the basic knowledge in ICT and to prepare them for the job market.

The participants were made up of 20 males and six females from different educational backgrounds in Accra.



The Ghana German Centre is funded by German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and it is implemented by the German International Development Corporation (GIZ).



The Ghana German Centre as part of its work assists the youth in setting up their careers and also focus on Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET).



Speaking to the media after the training, Mrs Enerstina Adu, an Advisor at the Ghanaian German Centre said the training was to ensure that the youth were proactive and well positioned for employment, because graduates come out with good qualifications but were not well prepared for the job market.

She said currently, one of the basic skills was ICT, but most of the graduates focus on the academic aspect with little attention to the practical part of the training.



Mrs Adu said she believed that after the training, the beneficiaries will be more positioned to be marketable and employable as they go to seek for a job.



She explained that organisations and institutions that employed were not enough to absorb all job seekers, so definitely there will be an employment deficit that will pile up, because every year there were graduates coming out of school.



She advised students to explore and be proactive in taking initiatives to ensure that before they graduated from school, they were marketable and well prepared for the job market.

