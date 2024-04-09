Ghana, Guinea Bissau to establish permanent joint commission to deepen relations

Umaro Mokhata Sissoco Embalo (left), and Akufo-Addo (right)

Source: Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored his colleague West African leaders to commit to democratic rule and unite against military takeovers, which are gradually creeping into the sub-region.

Addressing a joint press conference with the visiting President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Mokhata Sissoco Embalo, at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said these military takeovers were threatening regional security and development, which needed to be reversed.



“As we have been saying, we have come to office in difficult times in the life of West Africa. These various unconstitutional changes of government... you yourself suffered an attempt... yeah, it’s a difficult moment, but I think it is extremely important for those of us who are committed to democratic rule to continue to be very vigilant and also to be united in our response to what is going on in West Africa,” he stressed.



Akufo-Addo said his country and Guinea-Bissau could do a lot together in that direction and that the two countries needed to establish a permanent joint commission for cooperation and development.



The concept of establishing a joint committee had already been agreed upon, President Akufo-Addo disclosed, adding, “However, the date and where the inauguration would take place were being worked on.”



President Akufo-Addo indicated that cooperation in the fisheries sector, for instance, could be of great benefit to the two countries.

“We have schools here in Ghana that are well equipped for education in the fishery sector. I think that it is an area where we can be of benefit to residents of Guinea-Bissau by coming here to go to the fishery schools.



“We also have a regional Maritime academy, which is here in Ghana because of its high reputation and all these things we can put together in the fisheries sector and provide us with an opportunity to go forward,” he said.



On his part, President Embalo said Ghana was strategically a key partner to Guinea-Bissau and both countries would continue to work to deepen the relations.



He praised Ghana’s role in Africa’s liberation struggles that paved the way for the independence of the continent, stressing that “it is here in Accra that many freedom fighters, including those of my own country, found inspiration and indeed the needed political and material support to conduct the struggle for the liberation of the country from foreign domination and occupation.”



President Embalo said his visit was geared towards deepening his country’s bilateral relations with Ghana and in all areas of common interest.

“I am here to repeat our conviction that together, we are working hand-in-hand in the spirit of brotherhood, complimentaryness, and solidarity, and the two countries could achieve many important objectives,” he said.



The Guinea-Bissau President assured that his country would continue to share in many important fields like education, technology, agriculture, economy, and finance, as well as defence and security.



“We in West Africa and Sahel in particular are facing many challenges fighting terrorism and drug trafficking. Promoting democracy and good governance are among the most important ones. We shall continue to work together with ECOWAS and the Africa Union to promote more accountability.”



He said Guinea-Bissau supported Ghana’s call for the establishment of strong financial institutions in Africa, especially the African Central Bank, the African Investment Bank, the African Monetary Fund, and the Pan-African Insurance Agency.



President Embalo said the continent should work towards achieving food security, increase intra-African commercial exchange under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and increase the value of natural resources.