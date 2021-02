Ghana Health Service announces recruitment for doctors, dentists

The Ghana Health Service will recruiting medical doctors and dentists

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the recruitment of medical doctors and dentists.

The GHS says recruitment for these categories of professionals will commence on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.



Qualified applicants are to apply through the portal of the GHS.



Qualified candidates must be registered d members of the Ghana Medical and Dental Council and be part of the 21st list.

Read the full statement below: