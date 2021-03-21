Ghana Health Service begins probe into vaccine sale

Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has begun a probe into reports of vaccine sales by some health professionals officials.

In a press statement the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye “it has noticed with great concern, a publication in sections of the media alleging that three staff of the Service who work in various hospitals in the Greater Accra Region, have been arrested for stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccines.”



“The Service condemns such alleged criminal act in no uncertain terms. An administrative inquiry is being instituted and appropriate sanctions shall be applied if they are found culpable. The Service commits to cooperate with the security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act,” it said.



“As communicated previously, the Service wishes to emphasize, that all Covid-19 Vaccines, are free of charge and as such, all citizens should be vigilant and report anyone who comes to them with a proposal to sell Covid-19 Vaccines.



“The Service once again assures the general public, that together with all stakeholders, we shall ensure that all persons eligible for the vaccine get it free of charge.



Background



Three people have been arrested by the Greater Accra Police for stealing and selling Covid-19 vaccines.

Information gathered indicate that the three stole 36 vials of the covishield being used to vaccinate people against the deadly Covid-19 disease.



Stephen Dzisenu, a 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional was first arrested for stealing 36 vials of Covishield.



Further investigations revealed that Cosmos Allotey a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer received the stolen Covishield from Dzisenu. Allotey allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GHs 200.00 per jab.



Joseph Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is also being held for abetment of crime.



The three suspects have been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1.



Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, now at large, also allegedly stole 26 vials of Covishield.