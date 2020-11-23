Ghana Health Service educates Ghanaians on coronavirus

Participants at the workshop

The Ghana Health Service has educated Ghanaians on the nature, transmission and prevention of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.

It was to remind them that the virus still existed and society had a collective responsibility to adhere to all safety directives to complement Government’s efforts to subdue the virus.



At a programme organized by the Progressive Excellence Youth Organization (PEYORG), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) dedicated to the development of the citizenry, Ms Naomi Agyemang, a nurse at the Elmina Polyclinic revealed that the virus was linked to the same family of viruses that caused Severe Respiratory Syndrome (SAR).



The Programme sponsored by Plan International -Ghana, also an NGO committed to supporting the society, particularly the most marginalized to exercise their rights, brought together more than 50 participants representing seven identifiable groups at Komenda in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abbrem (KEEA) District.



The groups represented were; Ghana Education Service, Local Council of Churches, Youth groups, Artisan groups, Muslim Community, Traders, Fisher-folks, Chiefs and Assembly Members.



She said contracting it could be fatal for people with weakened immune systems and that was why it was the responsibility of everyone to follow the safety protocols to check its spread.



On how it spreads, she indicated that the virus was transmitted through direct contact with respiratory droplets of the infected persons or touching surface already contaminated with the virus.

The Nurse noted that the symptoms of the virus were similar to other diseases and infections and so testing was required to confirm ones’ status.



On Prevention, she entreated them to frequently wash their hands, ensure respiratory hygiene, disinfect objects and surfaces before using or touching, wear face masks and ensure physical distancing.



To boost the immune system, she urged them to drink enough water, get enough rest, sleep well and eat fruits and vegetables to strengthen their immunity.



She reassured that, the GHS would continue to support the citizenry with health problems and urged all to preach COVID -19 to create societal awareness.



On the way forward, Mr. Emmanuel Cornelius Ampong, the Finance Officer of the PEYORG said Politicians and the public had a major role to play to stop the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.



“Let us all play our parts, particularly as we move towards the 2020 election, even as we campaign and cheer, let’s not forget that Coronavirus is real “he said.