Ghana Health Service supports coronavirus test falsification investigation

There has been growing reports of COVID-19 test falsifications at some facilities

Dr Franklin Asiedu Bokoe, Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said the service will support the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) to look into the alleged falsification of COVID-19 test results.

He said although he has already contacted the institute to inquire about the issue, the GHS would allow it to carry out its investigations to confirm the validity of the certificate of the COVID-19 test results displayed on social media.



He said the GHS would, however, assist the institute by looking into records at the airport to find out if the name displayed on the certification of the alleged results from NMIMR went through the system and check its initial results.



“From what I know, it will be very difficult to buy such a certificate from Ghana unless you fake it,” he said.



He said the allegation was, however, an eye-opener for the institute to take a look at its system.



The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (MIMR) on Sunday said it has begun investigations into alleged falsification of COVID-19 test results at the Institute, following reports on social media alleging breaches of the COVID-19 testing protocols.

The Institute in a statement issued by Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, Director of NMIMR, assured that the allegation was being treated with “grave seriousness.“



