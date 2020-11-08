Ghana Health Service to begin yellow fever vaccination exercise

Children between 0-9 years are exempted from the vaccination exercise

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is set to begin a national yellow fever vaccination exercise from 12-18 November 2020.

The exercise would target the public from age 10-60 years.



Acting Deputy Eastern Regional Director of Public Health, Mrs. Irena Offei announced this at a press briefing in Koforidua.



According to her, even though Ghana has not recorded any yellow fever case since 2012, there had been suspected cases in parts of the country lately and the vaccination exercise is meant to be a precautionary measure.



Mrs. Offei said a yellow fever vaccination lasts for a lifetime according to the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols.

She explained that children between 0-9 years are excluded from the vaccination because they had been covered under the routine childhood immunization schedule.



She also disclosed that over one million people will be vaccinated in the Eastern Region and has therefore called for public support.



Mrs. Offei assured that all coronavirus prevention protocols will be strictly adhered to for the safety of the public and health professionals.