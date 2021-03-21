Ghana Health Service to inquire into the alleged stealing and selling of Coronavirus vaccines

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General, Ghana Health Service

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said it has instituted an administrative inquiry into the alleged theft of some COVID-19 vaccines by three staff of the service who work in various hospitals in the Greater Accra Region.

“The Service condemns such alleged criminal acts in no uncertain terms” the GHS press statement issued Saturday 20 March read. “An administrative inquiry is being instituted and appropriate sanctions shall be applied if they are found culpable. The Service commits to cooperate with the security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act.”



The Service assured Ghanaians that the vaccines are not for sale adding that citizens should report anyone who attempts to sell them a vaccine.



“The Service once again assures the general public, that together with all stakeholders, we shall ensure that all persons eligible for the vaccine get it free of charge,” the statement signed by Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of GHS stressed.



Background



Officials of the National Security arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVISHIELD vaccines belonging to the Government of Ghana.

Stephen Dzisenu, a 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) is said to have stolen 36 vials of COVIDSHIELD.



Also, Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawaleshie Polyclinic, who is now at large, allegedly stole 26 vials of the COVIDSHIELD vaccine.



Cosmos Allotey, the third suspect, is a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer, who is said to have received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu.



Allotey allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GH¢200.00 per jab.



Joseph Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is also being held for abetment of crime.

The three – Dzisenu, Gaisie and Allotey – have been remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1.



Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Frederick Sarpong, prayed the court presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuaa not to grant the accused persons bail as investigations were ongoing and efforts were underway to arrest others believed to be involved in the alleged crime.



No charges have been preferred against the accused persons. Neither was any charges read out to them in court. However, the facts of the case were read out in open court.



Detective Sergeant Sarpong said averred that the accused persons, when granted bail may interfere with investigations. He said from the facts, other persons involved were yet to be arrested and hence prayed the court to keep them in custody.



