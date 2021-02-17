Ghana Health Service warns public against undesignated coronavirus testing centres

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is warning the public against conducting COVID-19 test at undesignated centres in the Ashanti Region.

It follows reports that some staff of the service are purporting to offer COVID-19 tests for travellers in some of its facilities in the region.



According to the GHS, only Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) and the regional public health reference laboratory (PHR Lab) have been designated to conduct coronavirus test for travellers and contact tracing in the region.



In a circular addressed to all medical directors and superintendents, the GHS said: “The regional health directorate has not designated any other Ghana Health Service facility to do COVID-19 tests for travellers or walk-in clients. Members of the general public have been advised via a press statement not to patronize persons who claim to offer COVID-19 tests for travellers or walk-in clients in GHS facilities.”



The Ghana Health Service is also warning the public against engaging the services of its staff in facilities other than the KCCR and PHR Lab.



Find the circular below



Case update



At least nine more persons have died of COVID-19 taking Ghana’s death toll to 542, health officials announced on Monday.



The country’s active cases now stand at 7,850 after 656 new coronavirus cases were confirmed at the laboratories.



As of 11 February 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports that the country’s total confirmed cases increased to 76, 492 out of which 68,100 have recovered.



So far, 87 persons are in a severe situation while 31 remain critical, according to GHS. Cases detected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are 1,175 with 973 recoveries.



Breakdown of regional cases

Greater Accra Region – 44,580



Ashanti Region – 13,641



Western Region – 4,442



Eastern Region – 3,299



Central Region – 2,664



Volta Region – 1,323

Bono East Region – 951



Northern Region – 827



Upper East Region – 814



Bono Region – 779



Western North Region – 747



Ahafo Region – 625

Oti Region – 258



Upper West Region – 257



Savannah Region – 68



North East Region – 42