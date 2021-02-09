Ghana/Hungary reflect on growing bilateral relations

Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Andras Szabo

Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Andras Szabo on Monday, held a meeting with Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister-Designate for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, to discuss the growing bilateral relations between the two nations.

The meeting enables the two parties to discuss the necessary steps to enhance bilateral relations and socio-economic development interventions.



The visit was also to enable the Ambassador to personally hand over a congratulatory birthday letter and a gift sent by Mr Péter Szijjártó, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary to Madam Botchwey.

Mr Szijjártó said since the re-opening of the Hungarian Embassy in Accra in 2016, successful projects in the water, sanitation, health, agriculture and food industry showed the potential and commitment from both countries on the highest levels.



Madam Botchwey said after four successful years, Hungary doubled the quotas towards Ghana for its Governmental Scholarship Programme receiving 100 new students each year on various degrees.